Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 168,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth $1,134,000.

NASDAQ TGAAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

