Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 46.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 294,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,426.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

ETN opened at $147.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

