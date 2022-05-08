Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 178,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 6.21% of WinVest Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,924,000.

NASDAQ WINV opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. WinVest Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

WinVest Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on target businesses in the financial services industry with a focus on financial media, brokerage, banking, investing, and wealth management.

