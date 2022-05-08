Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 22,847 Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,847 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBCP. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 126.9% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 13,014 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBCP opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

