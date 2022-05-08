Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VELO. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 253,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 82,010 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $5,267,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $4,852,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VELO opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

