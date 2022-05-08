Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,325,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,977,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter.
Elanco Animal Health Incorporat stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66.
