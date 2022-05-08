Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,020 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRNL. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kernel Group by 106.9% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 491,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 253,896 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,995,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kernel Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 680,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kernel Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRNL opened at $9.82 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.