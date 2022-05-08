Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Kairos Acquisition worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAIR. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 106.6% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 244,537 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 446.8% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 50.7% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,067,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,387,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KAIR opened at $9.84 on Friday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

