Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 180,998 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $7,030,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 494,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 474,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter.

UTF opened at $26.77 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

