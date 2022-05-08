WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The company has a market cap of $812.11 million, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.59. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth $38,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

