Wing Finance (WING) Price Tops $21.55 on Top Exchanges

Wing Finance (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00183894 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.30 or 0.00500878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00038896 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,982.01 or 1.99369855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.