Wing Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.23 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,649,558.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.50 or 0.00370115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00191783 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.59 or 0.00557636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039097 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,612.80 or 1.91974456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

