Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of WLDN stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. 105,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLDN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 7,458 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $209,122.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Willdan Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Willdan Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Willdan Group by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

