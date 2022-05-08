Whiteheart Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $46,555.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $183.55 or 0.00532901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,976,102.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00273912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00177189 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.15 or 0.00543358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00038794 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,878.22 or 1.99972518 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars.

