Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given a $61.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) received a $61.00 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.17% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WPM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.50.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
