Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given a $61.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) received a $61.00 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WPM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

