Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $66.00 at Susquehanna

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.67.

WDC stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 185.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Western Digital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Western Digital by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,942 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Western Digital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

