West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,432 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $15,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after acquiring an additional 154,534 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,701,000 after buying an additional 153,180 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after buying an additional 105,397 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 93,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

WST opened at $306.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.71. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.18 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

