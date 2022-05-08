Wells Fargo & Company Raises Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $128.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of CPK opened at $127.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.50. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 255.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $7,306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $6,721,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth about $3,489,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.