Wells Fargo & Company Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $58.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s previous close.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. eBay has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

