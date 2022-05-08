Weil Company Inc. Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 44.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $92,441,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $67,950,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $149.53. 2,470,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.01. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

