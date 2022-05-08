Weil Company Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Weil Company Inc. cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,062 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after buying an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,581,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 665,419 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 981,283 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,467,000 after acquiring an additional 572,614 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $46.12. 4,112,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,511. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.