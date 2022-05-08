Weil Company Inc. Has $610,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,237,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,238,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,392,000 after acquiring an additional 761,581 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,887,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,088,000 after acquiring an additional 45,276 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,247,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,035,000 after acquiring an additional 264,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.37. 2,193,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.48. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

