Weil Company Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. The Hain Celestial Group accounts for 1.5% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.22. 2,907,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.96. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.