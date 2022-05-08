Weil Company Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.45. 50,426,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,916,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

