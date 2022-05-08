Weil Company Inc. Buys 790 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.7% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 29,602 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

STWD traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

