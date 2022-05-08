Weil Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UTI traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 478,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

