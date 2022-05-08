Weil Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,688 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 637,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 138,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,787,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,413. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.32. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

