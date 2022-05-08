Weil Company Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $42.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,241. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.03 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.77.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

