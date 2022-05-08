We Are One Seven LLC Invests $215,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $177.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.83 and its 200-day moving average is $194.52. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.