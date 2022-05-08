Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.03

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.03 and traded as high as $35.83. Wayside Technology Group shares last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 22,185 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $156.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07.

Wayside Technology Group ( NASDAQ:WSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $75.51 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 385,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 170,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares during the period. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

