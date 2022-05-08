Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) to post $3.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $15.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $22.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $31.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WVE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 16,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $28,748.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,095 shares in the company, valued at $191,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $57,621.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,825 shares in the company, valued at $751,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,316 shares of company stock worth $241,158. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,362. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.49.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

