Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $7.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $1.10. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.29.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,524,000 after purchasing an additional 141,426 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,677,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after purchasing an additional 114,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $3.56 on Thursday, reaching $256.68. 253,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,898. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.61 and a 200-day moving average of $291.31. Watsco has a twelve month low of $252.50 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

