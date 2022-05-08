Warburg Research Reiterates “€35.10” Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Warburg Research set a €35.10 ($36.95) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($29.79) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.42) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

ARL stock opened at €32.02 ($33.71) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.73. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €19.03 ($20.03) and a twelve month high of €33.16 ($34.91). The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.