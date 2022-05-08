Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.13. Vontier also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68-$0.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. Vontier has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.90.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

