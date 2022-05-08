Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €224.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($235.79) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($326.32) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €295.00 ($310.53) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($273.68) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($242.11) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €238.00 ($250.53).

Volkswagen stock opened at €145.86 ($153.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €151.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €172.87. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 52-week high of €245.45 ($258.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.93.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

