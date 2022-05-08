Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 119.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,900. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $76,408.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $46,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,002 shares of company stock worth $1,158,664. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 191,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after buying an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 148,193 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

