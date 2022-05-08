VIMworld 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28,898.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $19.23 million and approximately $28,898.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,078,342.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00291480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00012197 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,039.84 or 0.99992331 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00188933 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

