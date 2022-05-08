Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,869 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

In related news, VP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,221.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.