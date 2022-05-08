Venus Reward Token Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. Venus Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $12.35 million and $550,386.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token (CRYPTO:VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

