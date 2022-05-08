Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 347.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,188 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Ventas by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,143,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,464,000 after acquiring an additional 293,750 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,166,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,750,000 after acquiring an additional 99,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.34. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.55%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

