Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 411.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,817 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $56.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 146.08, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.97.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.