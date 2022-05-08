VeChain Market Capitalization Tops $2.84 Billion (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. VeChain has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and approximately $226.47 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000082 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007864 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

