Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,507 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,936,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 907,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,529,000 after acquiring an additional 232,469 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,775,000 after acquiring an additional 178,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,504,000 after acquiring an additional 171,459 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $188.23. The stock had a trading volume of 943,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,372. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.32. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $185.65 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

