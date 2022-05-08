Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,300,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,178 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $140,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,769,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,323. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $59.33. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

