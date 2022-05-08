Validity (VAL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $133,367.00

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00007589 BTC on exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $11.99 million and $133,367.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002566 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,571,227 coins and its circulating supply is 4,568,486 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

