United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for 2.3% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $184.09. The company had a trading volume of 610,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $1,044,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,360. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.67.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

