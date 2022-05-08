United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $194,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after purchasing an additional 465,992 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,340,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $75,385,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,999,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,883. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

UPS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.92. 2,826,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567,563. The stock has a market cap of $156.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.39 and a 200 day moving average of $206.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.22 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

