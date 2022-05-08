uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $25.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 million and the highest is $57.00 million. uniQure reported sales of $463.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 94.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $46.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $153.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $149.19 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $240.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for uniQure.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%.
In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $170,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $68,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,954 shares of company stock valued at $333,630. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
uniQure stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 599,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,693. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $682.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24.
About uniQure (Get Rating)
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on uniQure (QURE)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.