UniFarm 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $59,792.00 (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, UniFarm has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One UniFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $253,147.27 and approximately $59,792.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,983,150.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00275016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00181891 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.60 or 0.00544908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00038700 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,856.11 or 1.97096143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UniFarm Coin Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

UniFarm Coin Trading

