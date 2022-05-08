UMB Bank N A MO Invests $688,000 in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 53.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $2,995,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,327,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,337,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $291,529.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

